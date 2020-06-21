Covid-19 Ads: How brands are re-establishing communications post lockdown

Brand communications are geared towards welcoming consumers back post lockdown

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards welcoming their consumers back. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Hyundai- Time for some new routes

With restrictions on intrastate travel being lifted, automotive maker Hyundai along with Innocean Australia launched a campaign ‘Time For Some New Routes.’ In the print campaign, the brand highlights popular GPS routes that people got accustomed to, during the lockdown such as bedroom, couch to delivery pickup and back among others.

McDonald’s- Come Back As You Are

Soon after French President Emmanuel Macron announced that all the French cafes, restaurants and bars were able to fully reopen, McDonald’s and DDB Paris came up with a film broadcasted on national television to celebrate the news. The film ends up with the famous McDonald’s signature ‘Come as you are’, which turns into ‘Come back as you are.’

Women’s Fund- Words Masks

As the number of domestic violence cases across the world has witnessed a sharp rise amid the lockdown, Women’s Fund launched a print campaign highlighting the issue. Conceptualised by Ultrafresh, the campaign features women with words masks and encourages them to speak up against abusive partners.

Dunkin’- Keep running with Dunkin’

With businesses across the United States reopening post lockdown, Dunkin’ along with BBDO launched a new campaign welcoming coffee lovers back. Targeted towards people missing their coffee routine, the film ends up by saying “We’ll keep making the coffee.. You keep running.”

Kia- Let’s Road Trip

In its campaign Let’s Road Trip, Kia along with David & Goliath take the nostalgia route to connect with the consumers as they have begun moving safely towards the new normal. Reminding viewers of the fun they have had during road trips, the film says “It might be a while before we’ll see America from 35,000 feet. But the view from six feet is even better.”

