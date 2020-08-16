Covid-19 Ads: How brands are promoting ‘hope’ and ‘trust’ through their campaigns

From Coca-Cola, United Nations to Snickers, organisations highlight the changes brought in during the pandemic
As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-
Coca Cola- Open Like Never Before
Coca Cola’s ‘Open Like Never Before’ campaign encourages people to start over, following months of lockdown — in a more humble, mindful, braver and better way than before. Conceptualised by 72andSunny, the film has been launched in collaboration with spoken word artist, George ‘The Poet’ Mpanga highlights the cultural and social changes brought in by the pandemic.
Snickers- First visitors
In a world of social distancing, Snickers imagines how social gatherings will be like once we come out of quarantine. The brand along with agency network BBDO took a humorous take to some of the habits formed during lockdown and showcases how it might look like once things get back to normal.
United Nations- We are at home to protect you
To promote the need for social distancing and self isolation, the United Nations along with Qumin rolled out a film asking people to take this time for themselves and their soul, workout a little harder, know more about the families, all of these to protect themselves and the ones they love during these times of crisis.
Burger King- Face Masks
With masks being mandatory, Burger King is printing orders on face masks wherein consumers order food without having to speak at all. The campaign, conceptualised by Buzzman is an attempt to address the need for social distancing and undertaking safety measures while choosing their favourite food.
Sprite- Interrupt
Coca-Cola India has launched a new brand campaign for its sparkling beverage – Sprite. The campaign features actors Taapsee Pannu and Ayushmann Khurrana in four different films – each depicting the funny and annoying sides of the relaxing-at-home experience.
Source: Ads of the World
