Covid-19 Ads: How brands are positioning themselves in the new normal

From Knorr, Lead Digital to TBWA, here’s how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days
As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-
Knorr- The Stories We Keep Inside
Even as people continue to face their own struggles in different ways, there is a lot that can bring everyone together and make things easier, for instance, even cooking and sharing a meal with their family– Knorr Philippines’ new film conceptualised by MullenLowe builds on this philosophy.
KFC- Unalike
In order to highlight the uniqueness of its real tenders, KFC France together with its agency Sid Lee, launched ‘Unalike’ a new guerilla OOH campaign to show how each tender is one-of-a-kind. Unalike, which began August 15, visualizes the benefits of KFC’s tenders vis-à-vis its competitors’ nuggets while also communicating about the brand’s authentic cuisine.
Lead Digital- Protect the Future
In order to encourage people to use masks, agency network Lead Digital highlighted how doing this in the present can save your future. The graphics were created with the objective of making people aware of the use of masks using their designs to capture people’s dreams or goals.
Tata Pravesh- #DoosriAzaadi
In the new normal, freedom more than ever before, expects more from us. It’s imperative to be socially responsible for a safer tomorrow. This is one message that was delivered by Wunderman Thompson in a campaign aimed at reminding Indians that they should set foot outside the door only when it’s absolutely necessary to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
TBWA- Smiling Face Mask Emoji
TBWA\Dublin launched the world’s first ‘Smiling Face Mask Emoji’ and submitted a proposal to Unicode – the world standard for text and emoji – for the new creation to be added to emoji keyboards around the world. The agency has created a brand new emoji to represent how face masks are now a sign of health, well-being, and protection. They’re a sign of safety and security – and this new emoji allows people to support a positive sentiment around face coverings.
