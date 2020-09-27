Covid-19 Ads: How brands are offering support through their communications

Brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through the ongoing phase

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

ASICS- Living Run

ASICS’ new campaign is based on the challenging year that 2020 was. From creating new routines, to new dynamics, and new workspaces, the year brought about a 360 degree change in the lives of people across the globe. Conceptualised by Casa Naranja, the campaign highlights how the living spaces have been transformed into a whole space, where we work, we live and breathe.

McDonald’s – Bye Bye Balloons

As part of their efforts to reduce single-use plastics and waste, McDonald’s Sweden and agency NORD DDB now remove the balloons from all restaurants across Sweden. The plastic balloons will be replaced with digital ones in an AR experience. The initiative was launched with a fully integrated campaign.

John Lewis- For The Joy of Home

As people spend more time at home amidst the ongoing crisis, John Lewis & Partners took to celebrating homes in a new campaign by DDB. The furniture takes on a life of its own to reflect the fact that our homes are constantly evolving and adapting to the unpredictable demands of 2020.

Cadbury- The Originals

Cadbury Dairy Milk’s ‘The Originals’ campaign encourages people to take the time to chat to an older person. The campaign stems from the fact that nearly 2,25,000 older people often go a whole week without speaking to anyone. Conceptualised by VCCP, the film asks people to talk to older people about adventurous aspects of their lives rather than just practical concerns.

Sutter Health- 1000 Things

Not-for-profit healthcare network along with BarrettSF launched the ‘1000 Things’ campaign that captures how these ongoing times have brought about changes — both in terms of physical and mental well-being. The campaign is aimed at reassuring these people facing several challenges day to day.

