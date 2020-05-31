Covid-19 Ads: How brands are navigating their way through the covid-19 crisis

Brands are taking this time to promote optimism and stories of hope among consumers

As companies prepare to recover from the phase of uncertainty with lockdown restrictions beginning to ease up, brands are taking this time to promote optimism and stories of hope among consumers. Here is how brands have been communicating over the last few days-

Nike- Never Too Far Down

Nike along with Wieden+Kennedy launched its new campaign ‘Never Too Far Down’ showcasing popular stories from sports to inspire us as we make our way through the pandemic. The film narrated by LeBron James features sportspersons such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Tiger Woods among others to highlight their stories and promote that “No matter how far down we may be, we are never too far down to come back.”

Burger King- Social Distancing Crown

With Covid-19 lockdown restrictions beginning to ease up in phases, Burger King along with Grabarz & Partner came up with a ‘Social Distancing Crown’ to help customers keep a safe distance from each other. ‘Distancing, but make it fashion,” the QSR firm wrote on their official Twitter handle as the brand took to adding some humour to social distancing policies.

Artcom- It’s Your Turn

In order to raise awareness on the importance of handwashing, hygiene as well as the wearing masks amid the ongoing pandemic, advertising agency Artcom launched a new campaign ‘It’s Your Turn.’ To promote this, the agency used tic-tac-toe to suggest the need for human action and highlight how self-preservation is the best way to protect yourself and everyone at this time.

Volkswagen- Here

With brands refraining from advertising their products, Volkswagen launched a series of videos under its campaign ‘Here’ to showcase different places that matter to us and the ones we can’t wait to get back to after lockdown. Conceptualised by DDB, the film has been launched across television and digital media to promote the message, “Here is the greatest thing we can offer.”

Kingfisher- Divided by Screens. United by Kingfisher

In its new campaign, Kingfisher along with Wunderman Thompson South Asia encouraged people to catch up with friends and have beer, but over screens. The film features people having fun in their homes, connecting over screens, working out, pulling pranks on each other- all these while staying at home to highlight the message that even while times may change, good times don’t.

Source: Ads of the World

Read Also: How to redefine brand relationships through activations to effectively connect with at-home audiences during pandemic

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook