Covid-19 Ads: How brands are forging strong connections with their consumers

From empathy, authenticity to being relevant are some of the ways brands are communicating

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Pernod Ricard – Engage Responsibly

#EngageResponsibly is not just a follow up response to the Facebook boycott, but an entirely new, large scale program that has the endorsement and participation of the advertising industry through GARM and the ANA and the support of Salesforce and WPP. #EngageResponsibly is intended to let advertisers safely continue to use social media by giving consumers, brands and platforms the tools to take tangible actions against hate speech online.

Pinterest- Make The World See All Beauty

Pinterest aims to change the beauty landscape and highlight diverse voices in new ways. From magazines to social media to video tutorials, the beauty standards are overwhelmingly white, and Pinterest is kicking off an initiative that aims to Make the World See All Beauty. The campaign has been conceptualised by 72andSunny.

GAP- Dream the Future

In its new campaign, Gap invites everyone to dream towards a brighter future together, connected in joy, peace, empathy and love. DREAM THE FUTURE is a reflection of hope – hope that we move forward together and hope that the racial and social divides between us will not exist for future generations. It’s a time to lift one another and care for each other.

Lifebuoy- Hackwashing campaign

According to the Indian National Sample Survey 2020, over 60% of Indians wash their hands only with water and no soap at all. This deeply ingrained behaviour spreads fatal diseases. Geometry Encompass, hijacked existing handwash behavior and replaced it with Hackwashing: the process of using a special wearable ink made of Lifebuoy formula which turns into antibacterial soap on coming in contact with water.

BMW- Let’s be riders

In the midst of the crisis, BMW motorcycles’ campaign shows how they are the perfect method to move around this new world. Conceptualised by MullenLowe, the campaign highlights how there’s no better time than this to be a rider all within the safety guidelines– masks, social distancing, washing hands among others.

