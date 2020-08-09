Covid-19 Ads: How brands are engaging with consumers through relevant, consumer-centric communications

Authenticity, reassurance continues to be highlighted in brand communication

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Tupperware- #StayHome

Tupperware’s new campaign highlights the importance of staying in in order to remain protected. Conceptualised by Beso, the advertisement also takes to highlight “Just as we are safe and protected indoors, food is better preserved inside Tupperware,” while driving across the message of #StayHome.

Burger King- Burger King’s Virtual Homecoming

With the lockdown extension in Chile, Burger King Chile partnered with “Wena Los Cauro”, a group of chilean youtubers and video game modders who developed an exact replica of a Burger King inside a modded version of the classic GTA San Andreas, in order to invite BK’s fans, to have a virtual homecoming in the “only Burger King restaurant you can visit with no risk at all while winning free Whoppers just for visiting.”

KFC- F For Family

Quick service restaurant chain KFC along with Geometry launched a new campaign ‘F For Family’ aimed at thanking the delivery workers who continued to serve the nation while most of the people remained under quarantine. The campaign takes advantage of the nature of their work, asking them to deliver KFC food to family members they have not seen in recent months.

Starbucks- Thank You For Wearing A Mask In Store

With masks becoming mandatory to wear in UK retail spaces, Starbucks took to its social media platforms to position mask-wearing as an altruistic, community-focused act. The campaign has been conceptualised by Iris.

Titan EyePlus- The Right Blue for kids

With kids and adults spending more time on digital devices than ever before, Titan EyePlus along with Wavemaker launched a new campaign inculcating the importance of blue protection in both audiences simultaneously. The film also brings to the fore small lifestyle changes that can make a difference in eye health.

