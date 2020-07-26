Covid-19 Ads: How brands are creating impactful communications with their consumers

Brands continue to prioritise empathy in their conversations

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Honda- Be Moved Again

In order to reconnect with consumers post lockdown, automotive maker Honda along with Sid Lee launched a campaign highlighting the simple pleasures, as seen from a car. The film presents moments such as playing hide and seek with the sun, feeling the pulse of your city, as well as discovering the roads and invites viewers to relive those moments yet again.

Adidas- What’s One More

Adidas’s What’s one more campaign features names such as swimmers Katie Ledecky and Mckenzie Coan, runner Shaunae Miller-Uibo and tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas as they look ahead to what’s to come for a sport community united amidst a global setback. Conceptualised by Iris, the film highlights how times may change but dreams never waver.

Lexus- Heroes Driven By Lexus

With the attempt of thanking the healthcare workers in the UAE who continued to serve the community even during these tough times, Lexus along with Ogilvy came up with a film showcasing how Lexus UAE surprised and delighted these heroes by providing free rides.

Avon- The Nude Normal

Personal care brand Avon along with MullenLowe Lintas launched a new campaign in the Philippines featuring the brand’s intimate apparel worn across different skin tones and body sizes. Through the campaign, the brand invites people to find support and comfort in new and practical ways in these challenging times.

Airtel- #ExpresswithHellotune

With most of India confined to their homes to practice social distancing, music streaming platform Wynk Music from Airtel has launched a campaign #ExpresswithHellotune, to enable customers to share their current moods and feelings with friends and loved ones through music, with a song of their choice.

