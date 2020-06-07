Covid-19 Ads: How brands are connecting with consumers in the new normal

Organisations have stepped up on their communication strategies to share stories of hope, care and future

As communities across the world continue to respond to the challenges brought in by the pandemic, organisations have stepped up on their communication strategies to share stories of hope, care and future. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Bumble- Time To Connect

Online dating platform Bumble along with agency network Mother has launched a new campaign ‘Time To Connect’ showcasing how the world has slowed down through the spread of the pandemic giving more time to everyone to share, care, learn, feel, choose what matters to them, thereby encouraging them to use this time and opportunity to connect.

United Nations- Wash

In its new film ‘Wash’, the United Nations highlighted the importance of spreading kindness amid the crisis through its campaign Wash. Conceptualised by BBDO , the film encouraged people to wash away their fear, hate, worry, anger, sadness and spread love and hope as the world needs more of it.

FairPrice- A Fresh Start

With the world gearing towards the new normal, grocery retail chain FairPrice along with Iris launched a film that highlighted how the lockdown has changed us in many ways with people prioritising ‘values’ more than ever. The film asks everyone to take these habits ahead with them as they are off to a fresh start in a new world.

Fine Hygienic Holding- Waste Can Mask Our Future

With the increasing usage of masks across the world in light of the spread of the pandemic, Fine Hygienic Holding’s campaign draws attention towards the rise in the numbers of disposable non-degradable masks which can have a serious impact on the environment in the future. Conceptualised by FCB, the film points towards the usage of reusable and washable masks.

American Nurse Foundation- #ThanksNurses

In its new campaign #ThanksNurses, American Nurse Foundation along with Randian featured popular names such as Rita Wilson, Constance Wu, Noah Wyle, Kit Williamson, John Halbach, Kate Flannery, Chris Chalk, Angelica Maria among others who came together to thank doctors, nurses and first responders for being a national hero amid the widespread pandemic.

Source: Ads of the World

Read Also: As kids stay at home, OTT players work hard to please

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook