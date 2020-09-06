Covid-19 Ads: How brands are building loyalty among consumers during the crisis

Brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through the ongoing phase

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Pepsi – Every Game is a Home Game

For many fans, stadiums are home. For the NFL’s 2020 season kickoff, Pepsi wanted to tell the story of what happens to fans when home is no longer a place they can go. Pepsi teamed up with Ryan Shazier to surprise one family of Steelers season ticket holders with their real seats from the stadium. Because this season, every game is a home game.

McDonald’s- #touchthis

Quick service restaurant chain McDonald’s launched a new campaign called ‘Touch This’ along with TRACK, Hamburg stating that while Covid-19 might stop people touching things in public, one doesn’t have to worry about that with the McDonald’s App. It allows for a perfect way for contactless mobile order and pay.

Standard Chartered- Here for Good

Reinforcing the importance of global trade, Standard Chartered Bank has launched a new brand campaign highlighting the bank’s role in driving it. Conceptualised by TBWA, the animated tale sends out a message that without trade, there are so many wonderful things we would all miss out on and it continues to be relevant even in the most uncertain times like these.

Virgin Media- Stay in love, stay connected

From cat selfies, to virtual musical duets, to falling asleep together on a video call – Virgin Media’s new campaign is a celebration of how we date and stay connected in the digital era. The film has been conceptualised by DDB.

Small Unites- Small Unites to Support Small Business

As the pandemic continues, many small businesses are contending with expenses and lost income due to physical distancing, other preventative measures and the chance of renewed lockdowns, which will challenge their ability to return to pre-pandemic revenue levels. Hence, Ogilvy’s new film for Small Unites encourages people to support small businesses through these tough times.

Source: Ads of the World

Read Also: Covid-19 Ads: How brands are winning consumers’ attention in the new normal

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook