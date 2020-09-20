Covid-19 Ads: How brands are altering communication strategies for the new normal

Brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through the ongoing phase

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Mosaic Life Insurance- Protect yourself from 2020

In order to get millennials to buy life insurance, Mosaic Life Insurance along with agency network Conflict launched a new campaign showcasing how the year 2020 has been one of the most unexpected for people globally. The campaign therefore highlights how there has never been a more important time to protect yourself and the ones you love.

Cadbury- I Missed You

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk collaborated with Jasleen Royal as she launched her music video — for its Heart Pop ‘I Missed You’ campaign. Cadbury Silk launched its limited edition ‘I Missed You’ Heart Pop bar – an embodiment of the emotion that numerous couples have felt being away from each other the past few months since the lockdown. The collaboration is brought to life by Wavemaker.

Yorkshire Tea- The Social Distancing Teapot

Yorkshire Tea rolled out a new campaign that encourages social distancing within the workplace while doing the usual office tea round. Conceptualised by Lucky Generals, the campaign showcases a teapot with an elongated spout that ensures you can still make a brew for colleagues while adhering to proper and safe social distancing etiquette.

Changi Airport Group- While You Were Home

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has launched a new Singaporean short film #WhileYouWereHome that highlights how the hardworking team from all the favourite spots in Singapore have worked tirelessly to keep the attractions ready for people, for when they decide to visit again.

Bajaj Pulsar- Chalk Lines

Bajaj Pulsar launched a new television commercial featuring two riders performing gravity defying stunts with just one underlying rule, maintaining a minimum of 6 feet distance (’2 gaj ki doori’) between them at all times. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film highlights the adherence to the new normal, yet at the same time, not forgetting the desire to thrill.

