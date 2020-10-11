Covid-19 Ads: How brands are aligning their communications with larger societal context

From empathy, authenticity to being relevant are some of the ways brands are communicating

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Asian Paints- Asian Paints Sharad Shamman ‘Dugga Elo Ghawrey’

With the threat of a viral pandemic still looming large, people are unsure how to enjoy the myriad Pujo celebrations and go pandal hopping this year. Asian Paints wants all the celebrators to know that no matter where they go, Pujo and Asian Paints Sharad Shamman will follow. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the newly launched Pujo campaign conveys the message of celebrating responsibly.

Planet Fitness- Don’t Let 2020 Get the Best of You

Planet Fitness’ campaign revolves around how 2020 has been the year of being “stuck.” We have been stuck inside, stuck with family, and stuck on the couch, which has especially impacted our fitness routine and reduced our motivation—it’s a circular problem. Conceptualised by Barkley, the film encourages people to get unstuck following phased reopenings.

HSBC- The New Different

Why wait for normal, said HSBC in a new campaign conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, thereby asking people to build a “new different.” “When things change, we all change. We’re here to help people and businesses adapt to the new different. We’re ready when you are,” the company said on Twitter.

United Nations- UN75: Shaping Our Future Together

United Nations’ film talks about the unprecedented challenges being faced by the world– from climate change to threats on the wildlife and the global epidemic reshaping the world. The film talks about the need for greater international solidarity, increased efforts to reduce conflicts and violence, and how global cooperation is more vital than ever.

Burger King- Burger Klean Always Ensures Your Safety

After the first declaration for the hygiene measures in June, Fred Testot’s captain is back in a new campaign to inform that King Sandwich is still very concerned about security. Conceptualised by Buzzman, the campaign states that people can also go to the restaurant drive or use the click and collect, which comes in handy when ordering from anywhere.

