Covid-19 Ads: How brands are adopting creative ways to communicate amid the crisis

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

WeWork- That’s How Tomorrow Works

As companies around the world begin to slowly and methodically return to their headquarters, WeWork launched a new global brand campaign titled “That’s How Tomorrow Works.” Conceptualised by VaynerMedia, the sixty-second video follows businesspeople from around the world as they commute back to work for the first time since being quarantined.

Fiverr- It starts here

Fiverr’s campaign, “It Starts Here,” spotlights three businesses, providing a real view into the changes they have had to make due to the pandemic and the challenges they have overcome adapting to the digital world.

Coca-Cola- Coca Cola Home End Deliveries

In Coca-Cola’s new campaign, premier league stars Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain surprised deserving fans by turning up on their doorsteps with a special gift ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season. The fans were given a Coca-Cola ‘Watch From Home’ gift box containing everything they need to watch the upcoming season from home.

Persil- Real change

Reflecting upon the disastrous impacts on the environment over the last few years, Persil’s new campaign encourages people to step out and make real changes that can positively impact the environment. Conceptualised by MullenLowe Group, the film highlights how our efforts need to move beyond just speaking to actually doing something about nature.

OnePlus- United By Hope

Global technology brand OnePlus, released a new documentary titled, ‘United by Hope’. The documentary captures the stories of 12 individuals from different walks of life during the pandemic. It also focuses on themes of togetherness and the one common feeling that empowered people to keep going – Hope.

Source: Ads of the World

