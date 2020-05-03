Covid-19 Ads: Here’s how brands have taken to social media to engage with consumers

Brands are taking the opportunity to promote optimism in these challenging times with their communication

As countries across the world continue to stand still amid the global pandemic, brands are now finding newer ways to connect and reconnect with consumers using different forms of communication with the aim to keep consumers engaged. Moreover, brands continue to take the opportunity to promote optimism in these challenging times with their communication. Here are a few ways brands have been communicating over the last few days-

McDonalds- Iftar Sand Clock

With the onset of the Ramadan month, quick service restaurant (QSR) McDonalds Saudi Arabia, along with creative agency Leo Burnett came up with a new campaign ‘Iftar Sand Clocks’ showcasing falling grains of sand slowly to form a McDonald’s meal. The campaign is also being promoted across the social media platform with special promo codes that are revealed when the sand falls completely through the 12 hour period of fasting.

Honda- Lockdown

Honda Moto France has released a series of print advertisements showcasing the images of bikes and stating ‘Riders. We know how you feel these days.’ Conceptualised by DDB, these ads highlight the present state of riders across the country and also encourages them to stay in and be safe. “Wash your hands as if they were your bike,” reads an ad. Another ad says, “Some say it is quite simple: the concept called “home” and you are supposed to do things inside.

Adidas- Ready For Sport

Sportswear brand Adidas along with Iris launched a film ‘Ready For Sport’ that encourages people to be optimistic and be ready to witness sports in its full glory again post the end of the lockdown. “While the world waits.. Let’s remember, now is the time to keep moving, to pull together, to share skills, positivity and hope. We will get through this together, and when that time comes, we will be ready,” the brand said on Twitter.

Kellogg’s- #StayHome

The brand has created a series of ads for children who are staying inside their homes amidst the lockdown and motivates them to make staying indoors more fun. The digital advertisements conceptualised by Pico Adworks showcases various images of children living inside through different messages such as stay in space, stay in the forest, stay in the kingdom to say- ‘Home is what you want it to be. Happy Children’s Day.’

Titan- #MakeEveryMomentCount

With the aim of encouraging people to connect and indulge in newer things, Titan along with Ogilvy India launched a new campaign urging people to #MakeEveryMomentCount. “This is the time to learn something, to plant and grow, to reap, find a new passion, to return to an old love.. This is the time to do nothing and to do everything,” the advertisement said.

