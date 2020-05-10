Covid-19 Ads: Brands take the ‘optimism’ route to connect with consumers

Brands have taken to celebrating togetherness, generosity, kindness and the changed habits brought in by the lockdown

With the world battling the coronavirus pandemic collectively for some time now, brands have taken to promoting positivity and celebrating togetherness, generosity, kindness and the changed habits brought in by the lockdown. Here’s how brands have been encouraging consumers through their communication:

Coca Cola- To The Human Race

With the aim of spreading positivity and optimism during these times, Coca Cola along with Dentsu launched a new campaign ‘To The Human Race’ that showcases and celebrates togetherness, hope, kindness, love and selfless acts across the world during the difficult times brought in by the pandemic. “Thank you for filling the glass with kindness and hope,” the advertisement said.

Cadbury- This doesn’t need to end

While lockdown has put all outdoor activities on hold, Cadbury along with VCCP released a new campaign encouraging how different acts of kindness brought in currently should not cease after the lockdown ends. “Lockdown has changed us. Behind every wall of every home, there are wonderful stories of kindness and generosity. And this thoughtfulness doesn’t need to end when lockdown ends,” the brand said on its Twitter handle.

Dove Men+Care- Dad On

Dove Men+Care along with Ogilvy launched a new campaign ‘Dad On’ showcasing the positive side of the pandemic with Dads spending more time at home with their children. The campaign showcases fathers teaching, innovating, as well as holding down the home front. “We see you loving, living, entertaining and looking ahead.. Thanks for showing us what it means to Dad On,’ the ad says.

Clear- #ComeBackStronger

In order to showcase how adversity can be used by people to their advantage, hair care brand Clear launched a new campaign #ComeBackStronger. Conceptualised by MullenLowe, the ad encourages people to take up a skill, hone their talents, reevaluate everything that has been taken for granted. “The world will start and when it does, don’t just come back as you were.. Come back stronger.”

Tata Steel- The Washout

At a time when conversations around hand hygiene have been growing across the world, Tata Steel along with Wunderman Thompson highlights how in the middle of one crisis, we must not forget the importance of water conservation. “Don’t let one crisis give rise to another. Don’t keep the water running while you wash your hands,” the advertisement says.

Source: Ads of the World

Read Also: Reliance Fresh and Smart Superstore together with Ayushmann Khurrana pay tribute to Mother India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook