Covid-19 Ads: Brands prioritise on creating an emotional connect in the new normal

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

McDonald’s- Happy Meal Senior

Fast food company McDonald’s along with DDB rolled out a new campaign showcasing how covid-19 has impacted the popular tradition of grandparents surprising their grandchildren with Happy Meals. The commercial showed kids creating their own drawings, letters, and other surprises which got delivered to their grandparents together with their favourite meal.

Land Rover- Where Have You Been

With lockdown restrictions beginning to ease up, automotive company Land Rover and Spark 44 created a love letter from the ‘outdoors’ to the ‘humans’ asking ‘Where Have You Been?’ The campaign showcased the silence observed in nature over the last few days. “The place hasn’t been the same without you,” the letter said encouraging people to come back to where they belong.

Ensure- Moments, The Gifts

In its new campaign, Abbott’s Ensure along with agency network DDB, created films that portrayed a touching testament on how family and loved ones stay together, even when they can’t be together. The films featured the strong relationships that parents and their children build throughout a lifetime, and the moments that keep them bonded during life’s challenges and throughout adversity.

Coca Cola- The Great Meal

In a first since the pandemic, Coca Cola rolled out its campaign ‘The Great Meal’ showcasing how the lockdown gave everyone a chance to discover where they needed to go. Conceptualised by Anomaly, the ad featured 13 real households from eight different cities around the world cooking together and sharing meals. “Lost together, we discovered ourselves again. And we realized that the things that matter deserve time,” the campaign said.

Amazon- Graduation

Titled ‘Graduation’, Amazon’s new film brought to life the notion of ‘memories delivered’, evoking not only what a treasured memory looks like, but what it feels like. Conceptualised by Grey, the film followed a boy preparing to celebrate the first graduation in the family which turns out to be his Mother’s. Later in his room, the son reflected on the occasion, asking Alexa to ‘show me mum’s graduation photos.’

