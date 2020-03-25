Coverfox appoints Sanjib Jha as the interim CEO

The online insurance aggregator is looking to expand its footprint across the country

Insurance aggregator firm Coverfox has restructured its top management in a bid to promote the growth of the organisation. The company has appointed Sanjib Jha as the acting chief executive officer (CEO) of the company while Piyush Ranjan has been roped in as the chief technology officer (CTO) and Manish Sultania as the chief financial officer (CFO).

In his new role, Jha will mentor the mid and senior-level leadership of the firm, and spearhead its operations to initiate the firm’s next level of growth. He will also be responsible for optimising and streamlining the company’s resources to ensure that the insurance-aggregator further strengthens its leadership position in the market, creating value for all the stakeholders.

Ranjan, who has joined the firm as the CTO will oversee the technological implementation, product strategy and ensure that the technological needs of the company are aligned with the company’s business goals. In the past, he has worked with popular names such as Ola, DoorMint and BrowserStack. On the other hand, as the new CFO of the firm, Sultania will provide strategic leadership to the company through performance management and big data and analytics.

According to the company, it is looking to expand its footprint across the country by launching new and innovative products to enable customers make informed choices while purchasing insurance plans. Furthermore, the firm states that the new appointments on the company’s board is part of the organisation’s vision to change the way insurance products are sold and bought in the country.

Founded in 2013, Coverfox is a Mumbai-based insurance aggregator company. The firm has secured over $55 million in funding from investors like International Finance Corporation (IFC), Avaana Capital, Transamerica, SAIF Partners, Accel and Catamaran Ventures – the family office of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy. It provides its proprietary technology and algorithm-based platform to enable customers to compare and choose from a variety of plans from top insurers on their own.

