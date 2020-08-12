Cover Genius appoints Arijit Chakraborty as managing director for South-East Asia and India

Chakraborty will be responsible for spearheading the insurtech’s insurance and commercial partnerships and leading the regional teams in APAC

Insurtech company Cover Genius has announced the appointment of Arijit Chakraborty as its managing director for Southeast Asia (SEA) and India. Chakraborty will be responsible for spearheading the insurtech’s insurance and commercial partnerships and leading the regional teams in Singapore, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

With more than 15 years of experience, Chakraborty has been in senior leadership roles with global insurers such as Manulife and Zurich. He is actively involved in the start-up ecosystem and has been building insurtech businesses in SEA for the past few years. Arijit holds a Master of Laws from National University of Singapore.

According to the company, the appointment comes as the company announces senior executive appointments as part of its expansion plans in Asia. Along with Chakraborty, Cover Genius has also appointed Saurabh Mehta as partnerships director, SEA and India in Singapore, Amitansh Gupta as director of insurance in India and Vas Ramanujam as director of insurance in Malaysia.

Over the last 12 months we have significantly expanded our reach into large and established verticals in the U.S, Europe and Asia and Arijit’s appointment is an important step forward as we prepare to launch new partnerships with some of Asia’s biggest online businesses, Angus McDonald, co-founder and CEO, Cover Genius said.

“South East Asia and India are home to some of the fastest-growing companies in retail, travel, fintech, logistics, and mobility and they represent a significant expansion opportunity for Cover Genius. Arijit brings a strong understanding of the market nuances, the end-to-end insurance value chain and regulatory framework and is well placed to lead the APAC team and drive the expansion of Cover Genius in SEA and India,” he added further.

According to Arijit Chakraborty, Cover Genius has built an insurance distribution platform and instant payment capability that has overcome many of the traditional restrictions to true global insurance distribution. “With longstanding partnerships with some of the world’s biggest names in digital and a well established global licensing framework, Cover Genius is the ideal partner for Asia’s largest online companies as they look to tap into the huge opportunity that exists in selling insurance in the booking or purchase path,” he elaborated.

