Country Delight unveils a new digital campaign ‘Live Better’

Country Delight has rolled out its new digital campaign, ‘Live Better’. As per the company, the campaign falls in line with its mission to disrupt the decades-old Indian food essentials space and to be a brand that changes millions of lives by urging the consumer to Live Better and Choose Better.

Country Delight’s mantra has always been to encourage millions of people to live better and have a healthier lifestyle by consuming farm fresh products, Chakradhar Gade, founder, Country Delight, said. “We understand that ‘Live Better’ is a larger concept and can be perceived differently by various individuals thus we conceptualised this campaign to encourage our viewers to make better choices to Live better. So in this festive season, we intend to further educate people about the importance of healthy living and motivate themselves to make better choices through our digital campaign,” he added.

As per the company, the campaign will run on digital platforms and eye a viewership of five million. It features two ad films; the first titled ‘Anniversary’ is about living better by prioritising your choices and striking a work-life balance, while the other film titled ‘Football’ is an endearing film about spending time with your family and emphasising on ‘first things first’. The ‘Live Better’ campaign is conceptualised by Country Delight’s in-house creative team and directed by Jeet Lotia from Another Idea Productions.

