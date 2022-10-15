coto appoints Eleni Kitra as the company’s advisor in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region 

Social community app for women, coto has announced the appointment of Eleni Kitra, founder, PeopleFirst as the advisor for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. As per the company, Kitra will focus on establishing coto as the platform that is powering the creator economy for women and use her strategic foresight to set in motion the company’s expansion in the region.

coto is changing the way social communities allow content creation, consumption, and monetisation globally for women, Aparna Acharekar, co-founder, coto, said. “Kitra’s deep understanding and first-hand experience of regions’ ethnic nuances and ecosystem works in onboarding the community and building awareness on the benefits of a safe space for women online,” she added.

According to a company statement, Kitra is an established business and tech executive, a start-up mentor, a DEI advisor, and a global speaker with expertise in business management and marketing. Prior to her appointment at coto, she was leading the strategic business development for automotive and mobility for the Meta apps in the MENA region.

“It is commendable to see how coto is shaping a powerful narrative for women through its progressive app. I look forward to driving growth by building a robust community of driven creators and micro-entrepreneurs. I believe we will create impactful agents of change, who will challenge gender stereotypes,” Kitra commented.

