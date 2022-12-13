Cossouq enters Indian market with launch of its #SamjhaKar campaign

Online beauty and personal care retailer Cossouq has announced its debut in the Indian market with its #SamjhaKar campaign, featuring actor Shriya Pilgaonkar. According to the company, it aims to make responsible beauty brands and credible homegrown brands more accessible. Additionally, the digital video commercial (DVC) will run across the brand’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and LinkedIn handles.

Cossouq is mindful of people’s needs and works to serve a diverse customer base in an inclusive manner, Meet Jatakia, director, branding and marketing, Cossouq, said. “Highlighting how Cossouq caters to everyone, the campaign emphasises certain issues and taboos that people still face for being ‘different’. Many of them are told off whenever they venture into a different path with excuses, often starting and ending with ‘Samjha Kar’,” he added.

The film opens with the mention of equality and how it is often compromised. It features drag queen Mark Mascarenhas themself and portrays the struggles they face and the recognition the world fails to give them. The film additionally features model Aman Pal, who often challenges gender stereotypes.

Cossouq is an inclusive marketplace that claims to host over 350 brands and more than 12,000 cosmetics, skin, hair, health, and personal care products on its site. According to the company, it seeks to create a community where every individual is celebrated, and each brand is heard.

