Cosmos-Maya appoints Megha Tata as CEO

Animation company Cosmos-Maya India Private Limited has appointed Megha Tata as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO). She will oversee the company’s operations and lead the animation studio into its next phase, as the company had recently announced a $50 million investment plan to facilitate its expansion in Europe and North America.

Cosmos-Maya has been at the forefront of the industry in India and Asia and aims to work closely with the senior leadership team to create a growth path for the company, Megha Tata, CEO, Cosmos-Maya, said. “I have always looked for challenging opportunities in my career and animation is one such sector that is capable of posing immense growth potential,” she added.

Megha Tata has over three decades of experience in managing television networks in the media and entertainment industry. Prior to her appointment at Cosmos-Maya, Tata was the managing director at Discovery Communications India. She has held leadership positions across other broadcasters such as Business Television India (BTVI), HBO, Turner International India, and Star India. For Cosmos-Maya, Tata aims to leverage her knowledge and expertise to drive the organisation’s next phase of growth and solidify the studio’s position in Asia. ​

“Having created several animation shows as one of the kids-focussed animation companies in India and Asia, Cosmos-Maya is well positioned to further unlock new growth opportunities with Tata’s experience with broadcasters and in the overall media and entertainment industry,” Sachin Khandelwal, managing director, NewQuest Capital Partners, commented.



