Cosmo First appoints Kulbhushan Malik as global business head of its films business

Cosmo First Limited has announced the elevation of Kulbhushan Malik as the business head for their films business globally. Prior to the promotion, Malik held the position of head of operations for international businesses. “Kulbhushan Malik has not only been an integral part of Cosmo Films growth but has helped navigate it via his leadership, strategy, and business acumen. I am confident that with Kulbhushan in-charge, Cosmo First will continue to achieve its strategic business goals,” Pankaj Poddar, group CEO, Cosmo First Limited, said.

With over 24 years of experience, Malik comes to Cosmo Films with diverse experience in general management roles with profit and loss (P&L) responsibilities, business development and finance roles with a demonstrated record of working in the manufacturing Industry.

Cosmo has been at the forefront of innovation and manufacturing capabilities in the packaging industry, Malik, global business head, Cosmo Films, stated. “I look forward to work with the team and leveraging their capabilities to seek challenges and continue to deliver upon our commitment to quality, trust, and innovation with our consumer-centric approach,” he added.

Established in 1981, Cosmo First Limited is a four-decade-old global business organisation with entities– Cosmo Films, Cosmo Speciality Chemicals, Zigly and Cosmo Foundation. Cosmo Films is one of the most preferred global brands offering value-added BOPP films for packaging, labels, lamination, and industrial applications. With innovation, development, and research embedded in its core values, Cosmo First has ventured into successful businesses like Cosmo Speciality Chemicals (master batches, coatings, textile chemicals, and adhesives) and Zigly, a D2C Omni channel pet care business under its entity. The company claims to have been at the forefront of developing customer-centric solutions to deliver the finest product and service experience, backed by innovation, people, and processes.

Cosmo First has a strong focus on sustainability and invests in promoting innovative practices towards ensuring a safer planet for future generations.

