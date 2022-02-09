Cosmo Films names Ambarish Sikarwar as business head, Zigly

Sikarwar is a seasoned professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and is passionate to take Zigly business to new heights, the company said in a statement

Cosmo Films Ltd. has appointed Ambarish Sikarwar as business head to lead pet care business Zigly. Sikarwar is a seasoned professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and is passionate to take Zigly business to new heights, the company said in a statement. According to Pankaj Poddar, group CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd., India is the fastest-growing pet care market with home to about 20 million Pet dogs and about 19 million other pets. As the pet care category is growing with a CAGR of 20%, it is open for up-gradation and innovative ideas, Poddar noted.



“We at Cosmo Films see significance with Zigly as India’s first tech-enabled portal for everything Pets. We aim at catering to 360 degree needs of Pet lovers and I am confident that under Ambarish, we will be able to scale and expand the business as per our projected plans and serving Pet parents,” Poddar added further.



Zigly is omni-channel retail and services platform that offers a wide range of pet care products such as food, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, accessories and toys as well as services ranging from vet care grooming and training. Along with providing a platform for pet families looking for quality, affordable and standardised pet care, Zigly aims to provide equitable income opportunities for people who have chosen pet care as a profession.



“Zigly is India’s leading digital-first Omni-channel platform which offers the widest range of Pet care products and services aiming to provide a one-stop-shop for all Pet care needs which is built on the ability to offer unique experiences for all Pets, and provides equally engaging opportunities for not only pet parents but for pet professionals as well,” Sikarwar stated.

Read Also: Coca-Cola India launches ‘Coke Tables’ campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook