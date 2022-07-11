Cosmo Films Limited re-brands to Cosmo First Limited

Cosmo Films Ltd has announced its new brand identity, Cosmo First Limited –Ahead always. As per the company, the strategic decision comes considering the company’s business activities have expanded beyond films into specialty chemicals (master-batches, coatings, and textile chemicals) and D2C Pet care.

The rebranding reiterates the value of Cosmo and strengthens its focus to create a better life for the people, the world, and the community we live in; built on trust, empathy, and compassion, Ashok Jaipuria, chairman and managing director, Cosmo First, said. “Cosmo at its core has always been pioneering revolutionary innovations to create a better life. All through our journey, we have prided ourselves in our ability to provide industry-first niche solutions in the areas of packaging, lamination, industrial and labelling applications. We have made inspiring diversifications into speciality chemicals, consumer care, and D2C retail, aiming to be a pioneer in these previously fragmented industries,” he added.



Cosmo First aims to steer high growth businesses in India that are sustainable, scalable, and profitable, and deliver lasting value for all the stakeholders through innovation, excellence, collaboration, integrity and customer centricity. Established in 1981, Cosmo First Limited is a four-decade-old global business conglomerate with entities– Cosmo Films, Cosmo Speciality Chemicals, Zigly and Cosmo Foundation. Cosmo Films claims to be one of the most preferred global brands offering value-added BOPP films for packaging, labels, lamination, and industrial applications. With innovation, development, and research embedded in its core values, Cosmo First has ventured into successful businesses like Cosmo Speciality Chemicals (master batches, coatings, textile chemicals, and adhesives) and Zigly, a D2C Omni channel pet care business under its entity. The company aims to be at the forefront of developing customer-centric solutions to deliver the finest product and service experience, backed by innovation, people, and processes. “We would like to be the first choice for all our stakeholders and will strive hard to always stay ahead of the curve to provide industry first solutions,” Jaipuria highlighted.

