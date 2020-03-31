Coronavirus Impact: Tata Sky offers emergency credit facility, free content to consumers

Tata Sky waives all charges of 10 interactive content services for its consumers

With over 1,200 people infected by the Coronavirus, the central governments have issued an edict of 21 days lockdown till April 14, 2020, due to which people are confined to their homes. Keeping this in mind, content distribution and Pay TV platform Tata Sky has launched out an emergency credit facility for subscribers who have been unable to recharge their account due to various reasons. “The step has been taken primarily to ease out the lives of the non-tech savvy viewers who constitute a considerable size of the subscriber base. The emergency credit facility will provide subscribers a balance loan for a specified time period. The credited amount will be debited from the user’s account as soon as he re-activates his service without any interest,” the company said in a statement.

Furthermore, 10 of Tata Sky’s interactive content services such as Dance Studio, Fun Learning, Cooking, Fitness, among others, are now freely available to the viewers. To promote this initiative, Tata Sky has rolled out a television commercial, highlighting the spirit of ‘Stay Home, Stay Jingalala’. The campaign was conceptualised by Ogilvy India. Interestingly, the TVC was shot and directed remotely by consumers from seven cities on their mobile phones at their home and was executed in two days.

“In times like these, it’s important that brands contribute to help its consumers in its own way. By deciding to free up services, Tata sky is doing their bit to entertain and engage its subscribers while they stay at home,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India.

Freely accessible content will include value added services for the entire family, targeted towards a variety of age groups. Tata Sky Fun Learn, Smart Manager, Vedic Maths, Cooking, Classroom, Dance Studio, Beauty and Fitness count amongst the most popular services which will be available. Ad for the credit facility, the consumers can access this by giving a free missed call to the Pay TV platform’s helpline.

