Coronavirus Impact: Prasar Bharti repackages nostalgia by launching DD Retro

After the success of reruns of Ramayan and Mahabharat, public service broadcaster Prasar Bharti has rolled out a new channel DD Retro. The channel is specifically dedicated to repackage nostalgia by featuring old classics. “To relive the nostalgia of your favourite memorable serials of Doordarshan, watch DD Retro,” the public broadcaster tweeted on Sunday.

DD Retro initially aired bhajans during the test transmission. Prasar Bharati is set to tap into Doordarshan archives for the programming of DD Retro. Mahabharat, old musical shows, bhajans, Ramayan, Mogali among others are likely to be aired on DD Retro.

Initially, the channel aired bhajans during the test transmission. However, as of right now, DD Retro is airing the same shows that DD National had brought back in the wake of the covid-19 outbreak to keep viewers engaged. Apart from mythological epics Ramayana and Mahabharat, the classics revived on the network are historical dramas Chanakya directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Upanishad Ganga produced by Chinmaya Mission Trust, again directed by Dwivedi, superhero series Shaktimaan featuring Mukesh Khanna, comedy drama Shriman Shrimati, produced by Markand Adhikari, Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus, detective show Byomkesh Bakshi, drama show Hum Hain Na and sitcoms Tu Tota Main Maina and Dekh Bhai Dekh. Going forward, the channel plans to air old shows from its archives such as old musical shows, bhajans, Mogali, among others

As per the the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (Urban+Rural), the re-telecast of Mahabharat and Ramayan resulted in nearly 40,000% jump in viewership in the evening and morning bands in the week ended April 3. The two epics garnered maximum eyeballs with an average of 545.8 million and 145.8 million impressions in the week before, respectively. Besides Ramayan and Mahabharat, other shows such as Shaktimaan, Buniyaad and Circus also helped in bringing up the viewership of DD.

With over 9,000 people infected by the Coronavirus and the central governments contemplating extending the lockdown till April 31, 2020, the consumption of television has increased over the past month. Addressing the people’s need to consume content, the public service broadcaster Doordarshan began the re-telecasting of Ramayan, Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi, Hum Hain Na, Tu Tota Main Maina, Circus, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati, among others.

