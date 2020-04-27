Coronavirus Impact: How Fortnite created a new universe in gaming

This is not the first concert hosted by Epic Games, Fortnite’s creator, last year 10.4 million people attended the Marshmello concert.

Dev C

Last week, on April 21, multiplayer shooting game Fortnite, which is a direct competitor to PUBG, announced that it will unveil its Android app on the Google Playstore. Until now, Fortnite was not available on Google Playstore. Users could download or play the game using an external link. The game has since then has witnessed 1,000,000 installs. Moreover, within four days of the launch, it hosted a concert by Travis Scott in the metaverse, which attracted 12.3 million players. This is not the first concert hosted by Epic Games, Fortnite’s creator, last year 10.4 million people attended the Marshmello concert. But the Travis Scott gig assumes significance due to the growing popularity.

In fact, gamer and now VC, Piers Kicks, on his Twitter handle lauded the metaverse creation for its magnanimity, while also reflecting on the future of gaming. “Whilst undoubtedly cool, this event represents something bigger. It is yet another major stepping stone in digital culture’s advance into the mainstream with Fortnite having featured Deadpool, Thanos, Batman, John Wick, Marshmello, Star Wars, Nike, and now Travis Scott,” Kicks tweeted in a 25-string Twitter thread.

He further highlighted that the focus of gaming needed to shift to monetisation of user assets. One way to do this is the use of blockchain by deploying non-fungible tokens that can be traded on the platform by users. While games like Fortnite do allow user purchases, it restricts users from selling their products or profiles. Most gamers make money from uploads on YouTube, where advertisements are the only reward as people view gameplay.

Kicks, however, through Twitter suggested a model which would allow users to trade their winnings with other users in tokens or coins which can become currency. “To move beyond these current limitations, there has to emerge shared standards and protocols (sic) for the creation and movement of virtual goods in the same way there exist protocols for the sharing data packets (TCP/IP) or file types (.PNG/.ZIP) across the internet,” he tweeted.

With sports becoming more than just a child’s play and careers depending on it, Kicks assumptions can come into play sooner than imagined. Already, many countries are envisioning e-sports as a proper game. Asian Games, to be hosted in 2022, are expected to have e-sports as a medal event with teams from different countries competing for medals.

As players get to monetise their successes the profile of gaming is only expected to grow. Whether that starts with Fortnite or not is the question. “Many are loosely aware of the Metaverse on the horizon, but it seems probable that we will see something that looks very much like it by the close of this decade. Could Epic be the ones to revolutionize the hatrick (sic) of concurrency, content, and standardization?” Kicks opined.

