Coronavirus Impact: How brands look beyond the obvious by trying to boost immunity

Brands are tying-up with e-commerce platforms to amp up their distribution network amid rising demand

If one thing the spread of Covid-19 has taught everyone is being health-conscious. Interestingly, brands have begun to cash in on the sentiments by rolling out a bunch of products and services — right from Amul to ITC. “Milk beverage share has increased from three to five per cent of the business between pre-Covid and post-Covid period. We expect high growth in this category as consumers shift from carbonated drinks to milk-based beverages due to health concerns,” Raj Kanwar, CEO, Creamline Dairy Products Limited told BrandWagon Online.

According to a report by Nielsen, March 2020 witnessed a drastic rise in demand for immunity boosting products from preceding three months- Chyawanprash by 81% from 2%, branded packaged honey by 35% against 10% and turmeric by 38% from 7%. In the dairy space, both Amul and Mother Dairy leveraged the opportunity to release a clutch of immunity drinks starting from Ginger Milk to Tulsi besides Haldi Milk. These products launched at a starting range of Rs 25 have since emerged as a popular choice for consumers to put off the summer heat in a healthier way. “In the current scenario of coronavirus ‘immunity boosting’ has been trending, and preventive home-remedies such as turmeric have seen a pick in the demand,” a Mother Dairy spokesperson said, adding that the demand registered is double that of what they had initially estimated for their recently launched flavoured haldi milk.

Similarly, ice cream brand Dairy Day has introduced turmeric and chyawanprash flavoured ice creams amid rising demand for immunity based products. ITC, too introduced a whole range of immunity-based fruit beverage range B Natural + to take on the category at the range of INR 130. And now the company is formulating a digital lead marketing plan to promote the new range of products.“These plans would encapsulate Nutritionists and Influencers led stories, digital dissemination of clinically proven story, usage of digital PR and e-Print etc. which will help lend credibility and assure consumers about the efficacy of the proposition of B Natural +,” Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive, Foods Division, ITC Ltd, elaborated.

Furthermore, in addition to tying-up with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Milkbasket, BigBasket among others, these brands are exploring new avenues to make their products available to consumers. According to Malik, ITC has partnered with Amway to ramp up distribution of B Natural +, “Content dissemination to Amway consumers and micro-entrepreneurs along with combo offers, among others were crafted to help in faster product adoption,” he added.

Even as lockdown is being eased out, industry analysts opine that demand for such products will continue to increase. As a result, brands will continue to build products on these lines. “Brands will need to factor in on the customisation and localisation as people are on the lookout for more variety for snacking at home,”Anand Ramanathan, partner, Deloitte India said.

Read Also: #BlackLivesMatter: From Unilever to PepsiCo and Johnson & Johnson, brands take a stand against racial discrimination

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook