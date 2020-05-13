Coronavirus Impact: From communicating to over-communicating; why brands need to draw a line

The key resides in being authentic in communication

From the travel sector to the automobile as well as FMCG, campaigns started pouring in from brands as they took to communicating ‘responsibly’, post the lockdown was imposed to fight the spread of Covid-19. Six weeks into the lockdown, brands have continued to talk to the Indian consumers under what is claimed to be ‘responsible communication’. However, what seemed initially as a genuine cause undertaken by brands, now is almost on a ledge. One-step and there is a chance of being over-communicating with consumers. “Initially, the only communication that made sense was for brands to tell consumers that ‘we understand what you are going through and we are with you’. Now that the new reality has sunk in, brands could do well to take it a little easy on the direct Covid-19 messaging,” Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and CCO, 82.5 Communications told BrandWagon Online.

For industry experts, the key resides in being authentic in communication. “If you are adding some value to a consumer’s life, either by doing something good for society or by providing relevant information and creating utility, communication will strike the right chord,” Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC and chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network, explained. Also, given that many products are still not available in the marketing despite holding a top-of-the-mind recall, it isn’t necessary for brands to communicate in such a scenario.

Most importantly, communication by a brand should be able to cut the clutter, as it empathises with consumers. According to Subramanyeswar S, group chief strategy officer, MullenLowe Lintas, brands need to communicate to a consumer as a family in need thereby adding care, empathy and assurance in their conversations. “Case in point here is how quick-service restaurants adopted the contactless delivery format. Also, post the spread of the pandemic many brands entered into the mask and sanitisers market which are in short supply.” For Saurabh Uboweja, managing partner, BOD Consulting, companies should not roll-out short messages as it could adversely impact its positioning, rather they should communicate longer messages. For example, Airbnb’s co founder and CEO Brian Chesky wrote a letter ending, “… I am truly sorry. Please know this is not your fault. The world will never stop seeking the qualities and talents that you brought to Airbnb,” Chesky’s full note on lay-offs letter to his employees was widely circulated within the industry garnering praises on leadership communication during a crisis. Later, the firm also launched a talent directory to help laid-off staff find new jobs.

