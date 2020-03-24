Coronavirus Impact: Consumers make a dash for essentials as sales of discretionary items drop

While the impact is limited in small towns of the country, retailers have reported a fall in footfalls there, too.

The Covid-19 crisis has hit India’s retail sector significantly across channels. While there has been a spurt in demand for daily essentials and FMCG products, sales of discretionary products such as apparel, electronics, watches, cosmetics, etc. have gone down drastically.

According to a consultant, some apparel manufactures have seen their sales go down by as much as 50% over the last week. “A client who used to see sales of `4.5-`5 crore a day is only getting `2-`2.5 crore now,” added the consultant.

The downtrend is particularly visible in metro and Tier I cities, where people have confined themselves indoors and are not venturing out unnecessarily. Cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai have kept their malls closed as a mandatory move and this has impacted the offline retail sales even more. Some retail chains have also brought down the shutters of their stores in areas which have a high number of Covid-19 cases, while others are keeping an eye on the footfalls and will shut stores if they go down further.

“Some of our Croma stores are shut in the light of current events, however; we can cater to demand through our website. Customers are opting for three-hour delivery on personal gadgets and next-day delivery on home appliances,” says Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Croma.

While the impact is limited in small towns of the country, retailers have reported a fall in footfalls there, too.

According to JP Shukla, CEO and co-founder, 1-India Family Mart, the announcement about precautionary measures being relayed while making phone calls, has increased awareness in the rural areas too, and people are staying away from crowded places. “We are seeing a severe drop in our footfall this week onward; over the last two days, it was down by almost 17%,” he added.

Another value retail chain, V-Mart, has witnessed a drop in footfall in tourist towns such as Udaipur, Jaipur, etc.

In online channels, too, the situation is not much better for discretionary products and, according to experts, sales have gone down by 15%. “The number could go to as high as 30% if the lockdown goes on for two-three more weeks,” says an expert. The sales for essentials and FMCG products have gone up though, especially in online channels, as people are hoarding products anticipating a lockdown. Players operating in the e-grocery space such as BigBasket, Grofers, Milkbasket, Amazon Pantry, and Flipkart Supermart have seen a surge in demand. BigBasket has doubled its growth in traffic and revenue, while its average value has also gone up by 15-20%. Milkbasket, according to CEO and co-founder Anant Goel, has seen a surge of 50-60% in orders.

The surge in demand, however, has also led to supply issues as these players scramble to keep up with the sudden rise in demand. “We have limited the quantity of per stock keeping unit to three to avoid hoarding and many high volume SKUs are limited to one per household now,” says Goel.

BigBasket, too, has taken measures to check the supply and delivery delays. “We will face some constraints for a few more days because it takes time to build capacity in terms of storage, delivery fleet and people. Our teams are working hard to streamline this and we will be back on track very soon,”said a BigBasket spokesperson. Online players are ensuring contactless delivery and have introduced thermal scanning, masks and sanitising measures for their delivery staff.

Offline retail chains are also seeing a rise in demand for daily essentials products. Future Group, which runs hypermarkets BigBazaar and Easyday, has reported an upswing in certain geographies.

“We are making sure that we are managing our stocks and supply chain in a way that meets all our customer needs. We are also following and complying with various government/local body directives related to store operations,” said a Future Group spokesperson.

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: From Grofers to Milkbasket, e-grocery players witness 100% surge in sale as demand rises

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook