Coronavirus Impact: Adda52 Rummy claims a 100% increase in registrations

Adda52 claims to be witnessing a steady increase in registrations since the lockdown.

By Dev C

As the government mulls extension of a lockdown or a phased lockdown across the country, some firms seem to be enjoying the benefits of India staying online for longer hours. Besides OTT platforms, gaming has found its share of followers. One of India’s oldest online Rummy platform Adda52 claims to be witnessing a steady increase in registrations since the lockdown. “Our new registrations have increased 100% since the start of lockdown,” Ashish Bhakuni, head, marketing, Adda52Rummy, said. “We have also seen an increase in daily active users”, he added.

Adda52Rummy has come a long way since its incorporation in late 2000. The company was acquired by Delta Corp in 2017 and since then has held an important place in Delta’s gaming portfolio. The online skill gaming division of the company accounts for a fifth of its total revenue from gaming operations. As per Delta Corp Ltd’s unaudited results for nine months till December the online gaming division earned Rs 116.84 crore in revenues, while segment liabilities were Rs 32 crore. Adda52Rummy started with a plain vanilla rummy version, but a growing community has led to an increase in tournaments. The website now offers four variants—13, 21, pool and deal. Plus, the company has started weekend tournaments. “We are working towards weekend war satellites, worth Rs 5 lakh and higher pools with Rs 20 lakh price pool. The monthly pool is now Rs 50 lakh with 10-15 tournaments each month. The ticket price is Rs 10 for the lowest event and highest Rs 350-500,” Bhakuni explained.

However, the daily active userbase, these are paid, have not seen a drastic jump, the maximum still goes to 10,000 on a good day, Bhakuni said the profile of players has been changing. The bet multiplier—calculated as a ratio of table bets to points on the table—has been increasing. The company said that platinum users (betting Rs 3,000) per month now constitute 40% of the market. Plus, the games are ending soon. So, instead of a table ending in over an hour, games on the website now end in 5-20 minutes. The players per table, the company claims, have also increased.

The company is also giving big discounts on its welcome offers. It is giving a 550% bonus, five tournament tickets including a 50% cash bonus. The 500% discount is, however, a graded discounted and only kicks in once a person spends money on a table.

While the new user acquisition costs are down by 40%, marketing spends have been averaging 60% of the revenue. “We are not spending extra to get users,” Bhakuni added.

With television audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), highlighting that online gaming segment has registered an increase of 11% in terms of users and time spent has jumped 26% to 191 minutes after the lockdown, companies can only expect an increase in user base in coming months.

