Coronavirus Awareness: ZEE launches #BreakTheCoronaOutbreak by pausing its content

In light of fast spreading coronavirus, Zee Entertainment Limited (ZEEL) is urging its viewers to wash their hands by pausing its content across its channels with a 30 second break throughout the day to #BreakTheCoronaOutbreak. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, ‘pause’ will encourage viewers in a creative manner, to use the break to wash their hands.

For Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, as a responsible national television, this is the network’s contribution towards educating and encouraging every citizen to adopt and practice healthy habits to fight the pandemic, “While several brands are driving awareness around good hygiene, we believe this initiative to pause content and remind our audience to wash their hands will actually drive behavior. Pausing our content when the audience is most engaged will act as an in-home trigger to wash hands and contribute towards combating the spread of the outbreak,” she added.

Launched in over 40 channels falling under the Zee Network, the #BreakTheCoronaOutbreak initiative will reach nearly 588 million individuals across the country every week. With this initiative, ZEE aims to support the authorities in their awareness drive against the COVID-19, through a behavioural reminder using its strength as a television network to reach out to the length and breadth of the country.

As per the World Health Organisation guidelines, maintaining basic hygiene by washing hands regularly has been identified as one of the key steps to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Repeated handwashing is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of virus. However, awareness alone cannot drive the kind of behavior change that is required at scale, the company stated.

“Having worked on health and hygiene brands for years, my learning is no matter how much we remind people for washing hands, there will always be laggards. Its importance is at a peak in today’s situation. Hence, a straightforward reminder to wash hands with soap,” Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas, said.

