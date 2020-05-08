Cornitos launches #CornitosKhaoBoriyatBhagao campaign directed at youth

The campaign asks consumers to beat those quarantine blues with Cornitos

With a view to focus on millennials stuck alone far from their houses, Cornitos, the nacho crisps brand from Greendot Health Foods Pvt Ltd, has launched a new campaign ‘Cornitos Khao Boriyat Bhagao’ to help them beat the quarantine blues. Conceptualised by Water communication, the campaign aims to create a connect with the youth in these trying times.

The campaign opens up to various instances showcasing youth talking over phone seemingly disinterested due to boredom. According to the brand, the concept is introduced with an idea to reunite with the consumers and create a recall value for the brand since the customer retail experience is limited at the moment. “Cornitos aims to associate with its customers in a fun and light-hearted way by empathising with their situation. The one-minute pun directed and produced by The Moon studioz shows how these millennials are certainly knocked down by the lockdown as it has pulled a brake on their ever-so fast paced life.”

The campaign also talks about whatever be the situation the brand is available for the consumers whether they are planning for a virtual houseparty, evening snack companion or just to enjoy them during a movie. The brand also highlights that while people may have been exhausted by all the indoor entertainment options, they can turn towards Cornitos for rescue.

Cornitos is a brand in the nacho crisps category in India. Cornitos brand portfolio includes nacho crisps, taco shells, chunky salsa dips, cheesy dips, roasted premium nuts – cashews and Almonds, pumpkin seeds, among others. The brand’s products are exported globally, to USA, Australia, China, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Hong Kong, Nepal, Srilanka, Pakistan and others.

