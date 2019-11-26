Contract India bags global creative mandate for Bata

’Surprisingly Bata’ campaign

Advertising agency Contract India won the creative mandate for Bata Brands globally. The win comes after a multi-agency global pitch. as per new mandate, Contract India is now the global hub for creative and strategic duties for the footwear brand’s key markets such as Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa with the support of its group companies within Wunderman Thompson.

The company claims that the ‘Surprisingly Bata’ campaign featuring Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput as brand ambassadors, has been effective in helping Bata communicate its transformation into a fashion forward and contemporary brand from earlier being associated with school shoes and formal wear in India.

‘Contract India is a key strategic and creative partner for the Bata India operating company. The ‘Surprisingly Bata’ campaign has helped shift consumers perception about the brand, driving footfall to our stores and increasing sales. Contract India rolled out the ‘Surprisingly Bata’ campaign across the Bata world, smartly adapting the campaign idea to capture the local nuances of consumers insights,’ Isabelle Sakai, chief marketing officer, Bata Group, said.

Read Also: UN Women partners with TikTok to raise awareness against domestic abuse with #KaunsiBadiBaatHai campaign

For Raji Ramaswamy, chief executive officer, Contract India, the team’s experience and capabilities in offering a multi-discipline integrated offering makes it well poised to drive the desired impact and achieve business outcomes for the brand across markets.

“Contract has partnered with the Bata India team extremely well to deliver fantastic business results. It is this partnership that gave Contract the opportunity to pitch for Bata’s global mandate,” Tarun Rai, chairman and group CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia noted.

“Winning this pitch strengthens our belief that clients are recognising and appreciating our new approach towards creative thinking. We have managed to provide novel local insights and nuances which helped to create campaigns for each market,” Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, chief creative officer, Contract India, said.