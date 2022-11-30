Contract Advertising unveils Teri Roshni Hun Main brand campaign for KISNA

WPP network’s Contract Advertising has partnered with KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery to launch its ‘Teri Roshni Hun Main‘ brand campaign. The 360-degree campaign will be featured across print, outdoor, digital and retail, the company said. The campaign films feature Stefy Patel and Tamanna Sharma as the KISNA women besides Nakuul Mehta as the voice of the brand.

With rising affluence and international exposure, the Indian woman is ready to upgrade from traditional gold to more wearable diamonds, Parag Shah, director, KISNA, said. “The re-stage campaign comes hand in hand with a shift in distribution strategy to focus on EBOs (exclusive branded outlets),” he added.

For the company, the campaign focuses on the confident steps that this woman takes in her life with KISNA being her confidant.

KISNA is a relatively new brand in the category, and we needed a fresh narrative to make the brand stand out, Ayan Chakraborty, executive vice president (EVP) and general manager, Contract Mumbai stated. “This campaign puts the brand front and centre as the sparkle that makes the modern-day woman shine with her bold decisions,” he highlighted.

