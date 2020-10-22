Contract Advertising creates a series of films for Lupin’s Lupisafe Wipes

The campaign has been launched across TV as well as social media platforms of the company

Lupin has launched a series of films for its newly launched range of Lupisafe Wipes. Conceptualised by Contract Advertising, the film highlights how with more people returning to work, there is a lot of apprehension and fear surrounding touching everyday objects around us. The films encourage people to use alcohol based wipes as the first step to stay safe during these times. The campaign has been launched across TV as well as social media platforms of the company.

The hand hygiene category in India is growing at a phenomenal pace and Lupin has launched a sanitiser brand called Lupisafe a few months back, Anil Kaushal, head of OTC Business, Lupin said. “This is an extension of the brand into wipes having 70% alcohol as recommended by WHO and we are to see traction in this category with this launch campaign,” he added further.

The brief to contract was to tell a relevant story in ten seconds that will demonstrate usage and connect it to the brand, Supratik Sengupta, head of marketing, OTC Business, said. “We chose IPL to launch the campaign to get the desired eyeballs in the shortest possible time,” he stated.

For Ayan Chakraborty, EVP and GM, Contract Mumbai, this is a category that is relatively new to our country. “Facial wipes were always present, but a germ kill wipe is something that has become relevant in the last few months. The task was to create simple stories of 10 seconds which educated the consumer on the use of the product in a relevant set up,” he explained.

As per Rahul Ghosh, SVP and ECD, Contract Mumbai, sometimes the sharpness of an idea is imposed by the medium. And telling a brand story in such a short format called for a discipline in storytelling where every element of the execution needed to play its role very hard, starting with the brief. The brief was super focussed. Only a matter of logic that the creative product be an outcome of such discipline.

Read Also: Glenfiddich launches its new global advertising campaign ‘Where Next?’ in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook