Contract Advertising bags the mandate for Haldiram’s

Contract Advertising has won the mandate for Haldiram’s, an Indian multinational sweets, savouries and retail/restaurant company headquartered in Delhi. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled out of Contract Mumbai’s office.

“As a key player in the snack, sweets, and restaurant sector, we are known to generate excitement amongst the consumers. We, as a brand, are constantly innovating and trying to raise our high-quality standards. To make consumers aware of our wide brand portfolio, we needed an advertising agency that understands our constant rise and the consumer’s changing mindsets. And that is why we are partnering with Contract Advertising to build effective marketing communications and reach new heights,” Pankaj Agarwal, managing director, Haldiram’s, said.

As part of the win, the agency’s mandate includes brand strategy and creatives for the domestic market, the export market, and retail/QSRs. “Over the years, Haldiram’s has expanded its range from traditional namkeens to western snacks, frozen snacks, ready to eat, ready to cook, chocolates, and many more food categories. To communicate the same to our consumers, we needed an agency passionate about reaching and engaging with consumers impactfully. After an extensive process and multiple pitch rounds, we are partnered with Contract. Together with the data and consumer insights approach, we target to build effective marketing communication and increase brand footprint,” Divya Batra, marketing head, Haldiram’s, stated.

Haldiram’s started in 1937 and today, it is a household name across multiple states in India. It claims to supply 400 plus SKUs internationally, with its trademark being registered in 80 countries, spanning six continents. The products are available at various international stores such as Walmart, Tesco, Spinney’s, Carrefour, Metcash, Costco, Woolworth, among others.

“Haldiram’s is an iconic brand, and it is a household name in India. We are proud of being the agency that has been given the responsibility to craft the narrative for this brand in India and abroad,” Ayan Chakraborty, executive vice president (EVP) and general manager, Contract Mumbai, said.

Also Read: GetVantage brings on board Sajid Sundrani and Sneha Shah

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook