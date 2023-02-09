Contentstack, a content experience platform, has appointed Vasudeva Kothamasu as its first-ever general manager and leader for engineering in India. The company had also recently appointed Susan Beermann as new chief marketing officer and Preseetha Pettigrew as the new vice president of global partnerships.

Kothamasu has over 24 years of experience under his belt. Prior to his new role, he was employed at Software AG, where he led the engineering group for Cloud, APIs, and Integration.

Kothamasu will be overseeing Contentstack’s global software engineering and cloud infrastructure teams where he will lead the definition and development of the company’s future roadmap and architecture in India. He will be reporting to Contentstack’s co-founder and CTO, Nishant Patel.

“Integration is a critical component of composable architecture, and Vasu’s deep expertise in cloud, scale engineering, and integration will help evolve our world-class product and accelerate future growth for the company, all while increasing our footprint in India.” said Nishant Patel, co-founder, and CTO at Contentstack.

“I’m excited to join Contentstack during their rapid growth and to continue to be involved in the SaaS ecosystem of India. This is a unique opportunity, and I am looking forward to driving product innovation, providing a superior Content Experience Platform for our customers, and most importantly, playing a role in the bright future of the composable movement.” said Kothamasu.

