Content strategies ecommerce brands must adopt for better conversions

By Archana Gulia

People don’t buy products, they buy stories. Stories that connect emotionally to the values that they stand for. Stories of aspiration, community, convenience, pride, love and joy.

So, as an ecommerce brand trying to better conversion rates your primary job is clear: it is to tell an emotive story and capture the attention of your target audience.

But how do you tell a coherent emotive story, considering every brand out there has set out to do the same? Why should your customer choose you over hundreds of other brands? What differentiates your brand from the rest?

The answer to all these questions lies in the content strategy and quality of content you create.

The biggest mistake a lot of brands make while creating content is they think of it just as a marketing and advertising tool. The primary purpose of quality content is to add value to your customer’s life and solve a problem for them. It’s this ability of thinking like your customer that differentiates the best from the rest.

The secret to creating high converting content on ecommerce marketplaces is a combination of five content strategies executed consistently over a period of time.

High-quality photoshoot:

A high-quality product and lifestyle photoshoot is the most impactful content piece for improving conversion rates. Customers are looking for experiences when buying online which is why your photoshoot should be a reflection of your brand image and tell a visual story.

According to a research by ETSY, 90% of online customers say that photo quality was the number one deciding factor in online shopping.

Without the touch and feel of in-store shopping, customers rely on product images to bring the product to life.

In fact, a study by Big Commerce Research show that 78% of online shoppers want products to be brought to life with images.

The photoshoot must be able to interact with your buyer as if they are touching and feeling your product. A high-quality photoshoot thus should be your first content strategy to achieve the one goal that every ecommerce brand wants to achieve: Recreating the offline shopping experience online for your customers.

Product and lifestyle videos:

The biggest differentiating factor in today’s ecommerce selling space is videos.

Product Explainer videos, Lifestyle videos, 360-degree videos and influencer review videos all play a critical role in a brand’s content strategy and bring your product to life.

A published article by Google highlighted that more than 55% of shoppers globally say they use online video while actually shopping in-store. Videos have become an integral part of the online shopping experience and trends show it is growing at an unprecedented rate.

For brands, videos provide the biggest opportunity to stand apart and showcase their brand experience and take their brand storytelling to the next level.

Creatives, infographics and A+ Content:

In today’s information-heavy customer mindset, using infographics, enhanced graphics and A+ content, can help spotlight your brand, communicate the value of your products and help your customers feel comfortable buying from you.

Just incorporating A+ Content into your marketing efforts can increase your product sales by an average of 3% to 10%, according to Amazon.

Infographics and A+ content help in directing your customer’s attention to the product features and product USPs and can be a great way to cross-sell related products.

Brand Store on Amazon:

A Brand Store is the only place on marketplaces like Amazon where customers can see the entire assortment of a brand, allowing for cross-selling, higher dwell time and increased basket size opportunities.

According to Amazon, a brand store with 3+ pages have 83% higher shopper dwell time and 32% higher attributed sales per visitor.

Moreover, Amazon claims that brand stores have 21% more repeat visitors and 35% higher attributed sales per visitor.

These numbers show that a well-designed brand store acts just like a shop in a physical mall and must be given due importance in your content strategy.

Leverage the Power of social media:

Social Media is the place where a brand has the opportunity to connect, engage and build a community of brand promoters.

According to ecommerce statistics, online stores with a social media presence typically generate 32% more sales than those that don’t.

Moreover, 87% of online buyers say they use social media to help them decide what to buy. They browse brand pages to learn more about specific products and services, and the information they find influences their purchasing decisions.

On social media, a brand has the limitless creative freedom to tell its story the way they like it. It’s a place where all your content pieces must be integrated and leveraged to improve sales and conversion rates.

Conclusion:

Telling a coherent brand story to improve conversion rates requires consistency of brand elements, brand values and brand message over a period of time. It requires a clear content strategy and execution excellence.

As long as an ecommerce brand remembers to add value through its content first and is able to recreate the offline shopping experience online for its customers by following the five content strategies explained above, nothing can stop it from increasing conversion rates dramatically.

