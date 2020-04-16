Content marketing for the new normal

Organisations and marketing teams had not even factored in Covid-19 as part of their plan, and yet just a few months later this outbreak has been declared a pandemic.

If you google ‘2020’ chances are you would be reading headlines such as ‘why is 2020 going to be the best year ever’, ‘why is 2020 a good year to buy a house’ or ‘will 2020 be a good year.’ And all of us know the answer to that last question by now.

When we began this year, countries, organisations, and people, in general, were optimistic about what the new decade was going to bring. There was a buzz about Parasite, the first non-English language movie to win an Oscar; Excitement about tech results and the housing market; Tech trends 2020 predicted 5G would be at the center of all innovation from Smart Homes to Connected everything (appliances, cars, etc.) and in the midst of all the chatter were small news items about the World Health Organisation (WHO) amping up research on Covid-19, which was just termed an ‘outbreak.’

Organisations and marketing teams had not even factored in Covid-19 as part of their plan, and yet just a few months later this outbreak has been declared a pandemic. From the WHO to individual governments, from large enterprises to MSMEs, from corporate professionals to daily wage workers the pandemic has everyone in its stranglehold. India is in a rather difficult situation addressing the crisis Covid-19 has wrought, from ensuring populations stay safe to tackling an economy in the throes of a recession. We are living in unique times where businesses are getting hit and people are forced to work and live in isolation, connected solely through technology.

All of a sudden, work from home (#WFH) which was considered a luxury for the privileged few has become mainstream, collaboration through technology has become the new normal. And in the midst of all this pandemonium are marketing agencies that are struggling to create meaningful content that will still connect with an audience, distracted by the mere process of functioning as normal. The pandemic has forced the collective to think of innovative ways of working and functioning in a new normal. And like elsewhere, marketing teams in India have slashed their budget as organisations struggle to stay afloat and stay relevant. Yet, never has it been more important for marketers to innovate and articulate a brand’s vision powerfully, empathetically.

There is no readily available playbook to help marketers navigate this unchartered territory. A crisis such as the ongoing pandemic is unprecedented. How can marketers continue to reach out without sounding trite, tone-deaf or insincere to consumers who are bearing the brunt of this crisis? How can brands and organisations leverage content marketing to create meaningful content? How can technology be utilised to create snackable content, creative content? Why is content marketing even more important now?

Learn how to reboot content marketing in these times of the new normal, where remote collaboration and working from home has become a part of everyday life. Learn how to galvanize your content marketing efforts as more people go online in search of content that connects. Find out how you can rejig your digital marketing efforts to reach the right audience.

Join Robert Rose in a webinar on ‘Content Marketing in the New Normal’ on April 23 (10:AM IST). Robert Rose is the founder and Chief Troublemaker of The Content Advisory – the consulting and advisory group of The Content Marketing Institute. Brought to you by Scatter, India’s first and largest content marketing company, and IAMAI, FE BrandWagon, Zero Zero, the webinar is a must-attend for marketing teams, digital marketing agencies and just about anybody who is struggling to optimise content marketing and find a new way of communication in the times of a crisis.

