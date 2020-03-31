Consumers prefer TV ads over digital: GroupM survey

64% of consumers would have a negative opinion of a brand next to inappropriate content

In the age of digital upsurge, television advertisements continue to be a preferred choice as two times more consumers say it provides a more positive impression of brands than common digital formats, according to a report by GroupM. Titled ‘Consumer Trust in Digital Marketing,’ the report highlights the concerns regarding digital marketing in consumers’ mind and lists out the considerations to market on digital platforms effectively.

According to the report, data privacy continues to be a major cause of concern for consumers today with 6 in 10 consumers saying they are less inclined to use a product if their data is used for any purpose. In order to effectively tackle their concerns, marketers may need to offer incentives and communicate the benefits more convincingly by being transparent about consumer data usage, with clear frameworks aligned through a whole organisation.

With pervasive reports of data security and privacy missteps, consumers are increasingly wary of information gathering about them as they move online,” Christian Juhl, global CEO, GroupM said. “Media has evolved dramatically and it’s crucial the industry work collaboratively to make advertising work better for people around the world. As marketers, it’s our responsibility to ensure that we are using consumer information responsibly and transparently,” he added.

Furthemore, the survey brings into the limelight on how 64% of consumers would have a negative opinion of a brand next to inappropriate content. In order to safeguard consumer interest and trust, marketers need to consider whether the online advertising platforms they are using are appropriate for the type of brand content they are creating. Additionally, they should ensure setting parameters around ad placements that build marketing effectiveness and protect brand value.

While digital marketing across the country continues to be on a rise, there has been an explosion of information for a consumer today. Following this, the report highlights how marketers should work to optimize the customer experience by tailoring the frequency and the types of messages. With consumers spending more time online, marketers should place even greater emphasis on communications tactics such as working with micro- and nano-influencers, which may help mitigate digital advertising fatigue.

According to Chris Myers, report author and regional director, GroupM APAC, to make digital advertising work better for everyone, it is important to listen to what consumers are saying and refine our strategies accordingly. “Marketers should not pull back on digital advertising; on the contrary, they should push forward in ways that respect consumers’ evolving relationship with digital media,” he stated.

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: How ed-tech firms have taken to advertising to up userbase

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook