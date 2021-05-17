Consumer durables sector registered a 6% rise in advertisement volumes on TV during Jan-March 2021: TAM AdEx

There were more than ten new brands observed on television during Jan-Mar 2021 over Jan-Mar 2020

While the year 2020 brought in a disruption in the consumer durables category, this year the sector is seeing a revival in business. As a result, there has been a rise in advertising in the first quarter of 2021. According to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, ad volumes of consumer durables or home appliances category on television grew by 6% during January-March 2021 compared to the same period in previous year. Print ad space grew by 91% during the first quarter while a growth of 2.7 times was registered on the radio medium. A nine times growth was observed in ad insertions of consumer durables category on digital medium.

On television, Kent Ro System and Wonder Chef together accounted more than 60% to the ad volume share with 43% and 19% share of the sector ad volume, respectively. TTK Prestige India was the top advertiser in print with 38% share of overall category’s ad space followed by Stovekraft during the Jan-Mar 2021 period. On radio, LG Electronics India ruled with 47% of the total ad volumes’ share. Meanwhile, Dyson Technology India led the list with 19% share of the overall ad volume on digital.

News genre emerged as the preferred genre on Television for the sector’s advertising as it accounted for 52% share of the sector ad volume share on the medium. Following this was the general entertainment channel (GEC) genre with 25% share and lifestyle genre with 18% share. Movies and sports trailed behind with 2% share each, respectively. The top two channel genres on TV together accounted for more than 75% share of ad volumes for the consumer durables sector. Prime time was the most preferred time-band on TV followed by afternoon time-band. Prime time, afternoon and morning time bands together accounted for 85% share of ad volumes. Furthermore, there were more than ten new brands observed on television during Jan-Mar 2021 over Jan-Mar 2020.

In print, English newspapers accounted for 34% share of the consumer durables sector advertisements, followed by Hindi newspapers at 32%. Marathi newspapers claimed the third position with 9% share while Tamil and Telugu newspapers trailed behind with 7% and 5% respectively. The top five publication languages together added 87% share of category’s ad space. General Interest publication genre added more than 99% share of category’s ad space.

To be noted, 75% share of print ad space for consumer durables/home appliances category was with promotional offers during Jan-Mar 2021. Among sales promotions, multiple promotion occupied 67% share of ad space followed by discount promotion with 18% share during Jan-Mar 2021.

On radio, advertising for consumer durables category was preferred in afternoon and morning time-band. 68% share of the consumer durables ad volumes were in afternoon and morning time-bands during Jan-Mar 2021. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh state was on top with 17% share of ad volumes followed by Maharashtra with 16% share.

Interestingly, there were more than 10 new brands observed during Jan-Mar 2021 over Jan-Mar 2020 on radio. Whirlpool Durable Range was the top new brand followed by Vyom Innovation and Toshiba Durable Range.

For digital, ad network transaction method was the most utilised for consumer durables ads followed by programmatic/ad network method.

