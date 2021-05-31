Connecting brands and their consumers

(Clockwise from top left) ANS Commerce co-founders Amit Monga, Nakul Singh, Vibhore Sahare and Sushant Puri

While the India e-commerce story is going strong, quite often brands face a lot of challenges; notably they see their connect with the consumers diluting and their role getting upended by marketplaces. It’s simply infeasible for the brands with limited resources to engage on the technology, product and operations fronts.

ANS Commerce is trying to fill in the gap here. Started in 2017, ANS Commerce is a full-stack e-commerce enabler. It offers multiple tech-enabled offerings to brands including performance marketing, warehousing and fulfillment, marketplace management, and brand store technology

The startup works with over 100 brands and is adding to this number on a fortnightly basis. By the end of the year, the platform is looking to exit with 200-plus brand partners. Among ANS Commerce’s key partner brands are Vero Moda, Jack & Jones, Bath & Body Works, ITC, Marico, Nivea, Bikanervala, and CEAT, amongst others. The company became profitable in June 2020 and has been growing 20% on a month-on-month basis since then. During the pandemic year, the brand has onboarded over 60 brands to give them e-commerce support.

“We urge and enable our partner brands to leave ‘everything e-commerce’ to us so that they can focus on their core business—bringing products to the market, and strengthening their brands,” says Vibhor Sahare, co-founder and CEO, ANS Commerce.

How did the idea of ANS Commerce germinate? All the four co-founders—Vibhor Sahare, Amit Monga, Nakul Singh, and Sushant Puri—have rich experience in e-commerce, digital marketing, brand building, and operations. “We saw how brands are struggling with performance marketing to get traffic to their webstores and hence decided to focus on this domain,” says Sahare. However, after initial success in improving brands’ marketing ROI, the co-founders soon realised that brand store technology was becoming the bottleneck for ANS Commerce to achieve true scale and performance.

“Post this, we decided to create our own India-focussed brand store platform— Kartify to address this issue and found instant uptake for the technology + marketing combo. We then found that brands were also looking for assistance in warehouse management since managing turnaround time, customer expectations, and SLAs of the marketplace weren’t their core areas of expertise. Understanding that this would create a wide range of solutions and offer enormous scope to leverage cutting-edge technology, we decided to become an e-commerce enablement platform for brands,” says Sahare.

At present, ANS Commerce is clocking $3.5 million as annualised revenue on a base of $60 million annualised gross merchandise value (GMV). As for funding, it has raised $300,000 from angel investors and friends, says Sahare. “By 2026, we aspire to drive more than 1% of all e-commerce sales in India and become the preferred partner for every brand in the country for ‘all things e-commerce’. In the short term, over the next 18 months, we will be working towards this goal, sign up more partner brands, enhance our product offerings and come up with new ones, and drive value to our clients while working together as one team,” he informs.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook