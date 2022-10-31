Get, set, target

Viewers spend an average of four hours daily watching connected TV (CTV) content against three and a half in 2021, notes a recent mediasmart report. It claims that 84% of households in India have more than one person watching a CTV and 81% of those exposed to CTV ads claim that the ads influenced their purchase decision. Little wonder that more and more companies are including CTV advertising in their overall marketing mix. Indeed, what started as a reach optimiser for a handful like e-commerce, tech, and premium brands, is now seeing traction among consumer durables, retail, and FMCG marketers.

Rising interest

Thanks to CTV’s ability to combine large-screen’s storytelling and small screen’s measurability, its popularity is rising by leaps and bounds, says Nikhil Kumar, vice- president, India and SEA, mediasmart. Take Lotus Herbals, Discovery+, and Spotify. While Discovery+ was looking to create awareness and promote trials at the time of launch, Spotify wanted to grow its premium user base. On its part, Lotus Herbals hoped to woo users who inhabited the digital space.

Brands like Dabur India now spend at least 24% of its total ad budget on the digital medium including CTVs. Rajiv Dubey, head, media, Dabur India, says, “CTV gives a differentiated and exclusive set of people who are early adopters of smart TV and gives reach in a focused manner.” Also, it is well suited for premium products or larger packs, which are available through modern trade and e-commerce. “Rather than a `10 pack which is more suited for a free-to-air ecosystem, we target larger packs primarily at urban audiences,” he adds. A big advantage of CTV ads is dynamic reporting and unified measurement. The accuracy at which CTVs can serve an ad at a household level plays a crucial role in building an addressable TV ecosystem.

Finecast India’s national head, client development, Rajiv Rajagopal says today one is able to target CTV households at a pin code level and efforts are on to further break down pin codes to geo-polygon grids, which will help brands go hyperlocal. Brands seek CTV as a medium to run longer ad formats that are cost-effective, thereby building high awareness and engagement. They make measurement easier by setting up brand lift studies. Advertisers, however rue the fact that viewership information about these ads is not available in the most transparent manner yet, which is a challenge for them.

That said, the CTV user base is growing fast, with the current reach estimated at 14-15 million households. This is expected to reach 40 million by 2025. Newer trends like interactive ads, promoting apps on the CTV ecosystem, along with more standardised measurement methodologies will bring CTVs mainstream sooner than later.

With 5G, the shift towards CTV adoption will likely speed up.

