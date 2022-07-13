Connected TV ads boost brand awareness by 19%: Study

With its single-layer targeting and widespread digital adoption, connected TV (CTV) as a medium appears to be very promising for both consumers and advertisers. Havas Media Group and MiQ partnered with Samsung Ads to run a CTV ad campaign for a global consumer homeware brand and conduct a brand lift study to measure CTV’s efficacy. The brand lift study, conducted by Kantar and including respondents from across India, revealed that the campaign had a significant impact on brand lift parameters and performed well across the entire funnel.

Here are some key findings:

— 19% lift achieved in online ad awareness

— 11% lift in brand favourability

— 10% lift in purchase intent

— Strengthened brand attributes among target audience

— Significant impact on association with the brand message

There are over 20 million CTV households in India; the medium commands under 10% of overall ad spends and around 25% of the online video spends at the moment. Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, sees CTV as an essential link between the digital and traditional ecosystems. The audience is changing the way they consume media, and CTV as a category is growing both in terms of screen impact and audience base. “By incorporating engagement on CTVs, we will drive meaningful impact for a brand, business and people,” he says.

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group, is confident that the findings of the study will attract more advertisers to the CTV ecosystem and allow marketers to consider more full-funnel solutions to maximise reach in the addressable segment.

According to Counterpoint Research, CTV’s share in overall TV shipments in India reached 84% in 2021, compared to just 67% in 2020. The medium presents a huge opportunity for brands to build a full-funnel marketing strategy and reach a vast pool of influential consumers with high purchasing power. By 2025, India is expected to have 80 million CTV households, according to Siddharth Dabhade, managing director of India, SAARC and China, for MiQ. As a result, brands will expand their spending on this medium in order to reach consumers who have affordability as a big factor.

Categories including cosmetics, consumer electronics and e-commerce that are targeting premium audiences predominantly are spending on this medium.

“CTV, soon, won’t be restricted to urban and will have a rural component as well. The mass brands are also considering CTV as no one wants to miss out on the premium audiences, which are present only on CTV,” he adds. The current study was done for the lighting category only. Rohan Chincholi, head, digital services, India, Havas Media Group, says that the agency will be conducting this for multiple categories, going forward.

CTV audiences have spending power and are predominately cord-cutters. Therefore, Chincholi says, the medium sits uniquely between someone who has been a traditional TV spender and a digital spender.

It has the best of both sides since it gives brands the power of large screen visibility, has measurability of digital and data layers for better audience profiling.

