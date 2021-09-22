Connected consumers in India expected to spend 42% higher budgets than last year: InMobi Report

1 in 3 respondents that hail from tier 2 and tier 3 cities claim to be first-time online shoppers.

Despite a few tough months this year, Indians are all set to showcase their resilience and embrace the 2021 festive season yet again. Connected consumers in India plan to spend Rs 21,230 on average which is 42% higher than last year according to a report by InMobi. Titled, ‘Decoding the 2021 Festive Shopper’, the report reveals clothing and accessories, personal-use gadgets, and home appliances top the chart as the most popular shopping categories. The festive season always remains about larger-than-life emotions, get-togethers, and a plethora of traditions, Vasuta Agarwal, managing director, Asia Pacific, InMobi said. “Amongst all this constancy, mobile has emerged as the medium for connected consumers to learn, explore, communicate, and buy. Our research shows that over 60% of respondents use their mobile to research, explore, or make the final purchase. This makes it extremely critical for brands to be mobile-first in their festive strategy to win the connected festive shopper this year,” she added.

According to the report, 68% of the respondents plan to shop online this festive season, with 43% of Indians increasing their online shopping budgets this year, and parallelly, 39% decreasing their offline shopping budgets. Additionally, 1 in 3 respondents that hail from tier 2 and tier 3 cities claim to be first-time online shoppers. Further, 47% of festive shoppers fall in the Bargain Hunters segment, as they are unsure on the categories they plan to purchase and are primarily on the hunt for attractive offers, irrespective of category. Meanwhile, 39% of festive shoppers fall in the ‘Category Explorers’ segment as they have decided the categories that they intend to shop in but are yet to finalize the exact brand or product. They are expected to spend 20% higher than last year. The report also revealed, that 14% are Brand Lovers as they have already made their decisions on the specific brands and the products that they will purchase. With focus on jewellery and home decor, brand lovers have the largest budgets of all the three segments.

InMobi surveyed over 2,500 smartphone users across 80 tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities and clusters in India using its consumer intelligence platform Pulse, to throw light on consumer preferences, shopping patterns, peak-shopping timelines, and device usage patterns.

In India, the seasonal celebrations continue from the beginning of September to the end of the year, and the one thing that stays consistent throughout these four months is shopping. Almost 60% respondents in T-1, T-2, and T-3 cities plan to make purchases in the period before Dussehra, defining the peak timeline for their festive shopping. “Over the past year, we have seen a diverse set of brands leverage InMobi’s shoppable mobile experiences and online to online/ offline commerce solutions to drive relevant engagement with connected consumers,” Vasuta added. “These solutions will play an even more significant role in the upcoming festive season as brands look to strengthen their online presence and drive growth,” she highlighted.

