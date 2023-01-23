Connect and Heal appoints Nishant Kashyap as VP, Engineering

The health-tech company, Connect and Heal has announced the appointment of Nishant Kashyap as the vice president of engineering. According to the company, he will be responsible for the entire technology platform and consumer-facing applications in his new role.

“Kashyap’s tech journey is notable and the milestones he has achieved along the way underline his commitment to growth and innovation. We believe he will be an invaluable asset to us in building healthcare for India. With his tech expertise and deep understanding of the domain, he will play a pivotal role in our success,” Sanjay Vinayak, founder and CEO, Connect and Heal, said.

With over 16 years of technology experience, he has worked across development, information security, automation, RPA, and performance engineering and internal tools. Previously, he has worked with companies such as LinkedIn, Myntra, Oracle, Yahoo, Adobe Systems, and a few startups.

There is rapid growth in the Indian healthcare ecosystem, with technology playing a significant role, Nishant Kashyap, VP – engineering, Connect and Heal, stated. “We have an opportunity to positively impact this ecosystem by developing healthcare platforms and enabling ease of access and high-quality health outcomes,” he added.

