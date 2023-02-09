Confluent announces new leadership appointment of Rubal Sahni

Data streaming company Confluent has announced the appointment of Rubal Sahni as the area vice president and country manager for India. Sahni is based in Bengaluru and will report to Kamal Brar, senior vice president (SVP) – APAC, Confluent Inc. According to the company, Sahni will work with customers across the region to help them set their data in motion and deliver the customer experiences required to compete in the digital world.

“Sahni’s background in the tech industry and work with customers to drive business outcomes from data is a great match for our customer-centric approach. We’re bringing Sahni and his local market knowledge on board, and believe he is in a good position to drive the country’s growth and support our Indian customers,” Kamal Brar commented on the new appointment.

As per a company statement, Sahni has 15 years of experience in driving digital transformation and helping customers across industries succeed with modern technology. Prior to his new role, he was at ServiceNow for seven years where he was responsible for scaling the Indian business, forging and building strategic partnerships, and nurturing and growing customers and employees.

The appointment comes six months after the company announced the opening of a new office in Bengaluru and the creation of new jobs in the country.

