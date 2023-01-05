Confirmtkt unveils Rana Daggubati as face of its #TrainTicketTiger campaign

Train ticket discovery and booking platform Confirmtkt has onboarded Telugu actor Rana Daggubatti as the face of its #TrainTicketTiger campaign. Through the campaign, the brand aims to promote the range of features the app offers to make train travel seamless for its users. As per a company statement, the campaign will be rolled out across TV, radio and digital platforms.

Train seat waitlist is at an all-time high for popular routes given the holiday season and

the upcoming festive season of Makar Sakranti, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, co-founder and CEO, Confirmtkt; and Sripad Vaidya, co-founder and chief operation officer (COO), Confirmtkt, said. “Our aim with this campaign is to generate mass awareness around the unique features we offer to train travellers. Currently, close to 20 million travellers are using our services on a monthly basis and we are confident that Rana’s pan-India fan following will help us build our brand presence across the country,” they added.

One of the videos features travellers struggling to find direct train tickets for their desired destination due to trains being fully booked in advance. Rana Daggubatti, enters and introduces the Confirmtkt app that offers ‘Alternate Options’, a feature that allows the user to break their journey and change their boarding/dropping point in order to reach their desired destination.

